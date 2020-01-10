Trump celebrates Soleimani killing at first 2020 campaign rally

President Donald Trump celebrated the killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander and mocked Democrats for wanting advance notice of military operations accusing them of being untrustworthy, as he held his first campaign rally of 2020.

The rally in Toledo, Ohio, is Trump’s first since the fatal drone strike he ordered against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani a week ago.

Trump said he took “bold and decisive action” to save American lives.

He claimed that Soleimani was looking very seriously at further attacks on US embassies beyond Baghdad, without specifying.

“If you dare to threaten our citizens, you do so at your grave peril,” he said.

“He was a bloodthirtsy terror and now he’s no longer a terror, he’s dead,” he added.

Both the US and Iran appeared to step back from the brink of all out conflict Wednesday though the sides have continued to talk tough and issue threats.

The rally came hours after the Democrat controlled House of Representatives voted to curb Trump’s abilities to lead the US into war with Iran without approval from Congress. Lawmakers have complained that the administration failed to inform of the strike in Baghdad on January 3.

He accused Democrats of expressing “outrage over the killing of this horrible terrorist.”

Mocking Democratic leaders for criticizing his decision to kill Soleimani without speaking to them first, he said he didn’t have time to give a heads-up call to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging she is “not operating with a full deck.”

He also mocked California Democrat Adam Schif, claiming he would have been too busy trying to impeach him to be briefed on military plans.

“We got ’em lined up, you little pencil neck,” he said, imagining a conversation with Schiff and drawing loud cheers.

He alleged that Schiff would have leaked the news to CNN, tipping off the Iranian general and blowing the operation.

Trump’s campaign has been using the killing of Soleimani as a cudgel against the president’s Democratic political rivals and to divert attention from his impending impeachment trial in the Senate. The campaign has purchased Facebook ads highlighting the killing, among other measures.

Those around the president strongly dismiss any suggestion of political motive. But they have been happy to use the killing to contrast Trump with his Democratic rivals, painting him as a strong leader and accusing Democrats of appeasing Iran with a failed foreign policy approach.