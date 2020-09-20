Trump says ‘most likely’ to pick woman to succeed Ginsburg
search
home page

Trump says ‘most likely’ to pick woman to succeed Ginsburg

US president tells reporters it ‘would certainly be appropriate’ to select a female replacement for the late justice, vows to name nominee ‘very soon’

By AFP 20 September 2020, 1:19 am 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the White House on September 19, 2020, in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images/AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the White House on September 19, 2020, in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images/AFP)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to nominate a successor, likely a woman, to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “very soon.”

“We will have a nominee very soon,” he told reporters in Washington, adding: “Most likely it would be a woman.”

Ginsburg, a progressive icon and a vocal Trump opponent, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death gives the president the opportunity to tilt the nine-justice Supreme Court bench solidly toward the right for decades to come with a 6-3 conservative majority.

“We want to respect the process and the process will move, I think it’s going to move quickly actually,” Trump told reporters.

Ginsburg’s death comes just weeks before the November 3 presidential election, offering Republicans a chance to lock in a conservative majority at the court.

Only two female justices remain on the court: Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both progressives appointed by former president Barack Obama.

Trump told reporters he would likely choose a female replacement.

“I think I could say that — it would be a woman. If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in first place, yes, the choice of a woman I would say would certainly be appropriate,” he said.

read more:
comments