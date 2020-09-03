Trump told spokeswoman to ‘take one for team’ after Kim Jong Un winked at her
search
home page

Trump told spokeswoman to ‘take one for team’ after Kim Jong Un winked at her

In new book, Sarah Huckabee Sanders details US president’s reaction upon learning that North Korean dictator ‘hit on her’

By TOI staff Today, 12:58 pm 0 Edit
Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

According to former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, US President Donald Trump told her to “go to North Korea and take one for the team” after learning that the country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, winked at her during a 2018 summit in Singapore.

Sanders, in her new memoir, “Speaking For Myself,” details how the president and then-chief of staff John Kelly reacted with peals of laughter upon learning that Kim had given her a wink during a meeting.

Sanders wrote in her memoir, obtained by the Guardian, that while taking notes she noticed Kim staring at her. “We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes.”

Sanders detailed Trump’s exclamation: “Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f—— hit on you!”

People watch a television screen showing live footage of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at a railway station in Seoul on June 12, 2018. ( AFP PHOTO / Jung Yeon-je)

Trump and Kim signed a joint statement describing the 2018 North Korea-US Singapore Summit as “a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US – DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”

The Singapore summit was the first of three meetings between the Trump administration and the North Korean ruler that sought peaceful relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, according to Sanders’s memoir, it would take a “miracle” to get the North Korean strongman to give up his nuclear arsenal.

Set to be released Tuesday, the memoir covers topics ranging from her 2017-2019 stint in the White House to the challenges of being a mother, postpartum depression, and being the object of public ire.

read more:
Jordan Fung speaks at the 2017 AppJamming summit. (Courtesy)
Technion Int'l School
From Hong Kong to CEO via Haifa
At age 17, Technion International freshman Jordan Fung has a list of accomplishments and accolades that would mark someone twice his age an overachiever
comments