Trump told spokeswoman to ‘take one for team’ after Kim Jong Un winked at her

According to former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, US President Donald Trump told her to “go to North Korea and take one for the team” after learning that the country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, winked at her during a 2018 summit in Singapore.

Sanders, in her new memoir, “Speaking For Myself,” details how the president and then-chief of staff John Kelly reacted with peals of laughter upon learning that Kim had given her a wink during a meeting.

Sanders wrote in her memoir, obtained by the Guardian, that while taking notes she noticed Kim staring at her. “We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes.”

Sanders detailed Trump’s exclamation: “Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f—— hit on you!”

Trump and Kim signed a joint statement describing the 2018 North Korea-US Singapore Summit as “a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US – DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”

The Singapore summit was the first of three meetings between the Trump administration and the North Korean ruler that sought peaceful relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, according to Sanders’s memoir, it would take a “miracle” to get the North Korean strongman to give up his nuclear arsenal.

Set to be released Tuesday, the memoir covers topics ranging from her 2017-2019 stint in the White House to the challenges of being a mother, postpartum depression, and being the object of public ire.