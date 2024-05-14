Young Israeli filmmaker’s first feature chosen to compete at Tribeca Film Fest

Israeli filmmaker Tom Nesher’s first feature, “Come Closer,” has been chosen to participate in the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The prestigious film festival, which opens June 5, will include Nesher’s “Come Closer” in the Viewpoints competition, dedicated to films from around the world with a unique viewpoint.

Nesher’s film, written and directed by the young female filmmaker, is about Eden, a young woman who deeply cares for her younger brother, believing there are no boundaries or secrets between them. When he’s killed in a car accident, Eden discovers his secret girlfriend named Maya, and she embarks on an obsessive journey to discover more about her, leading the two women to an obsessive bond.

“Come Closer” is the debut feature for Nesher, daughter of acclaimed Israeli director Avi Nesher, and is inspired by the personal tragedy experienced by the family, when Tom’s brother Ari was killed in 2018 in a hit-and-run accident.

This first full feature from Nesher came through her studies at the 2021 Sam Spiegel Film Lab, and follows the young filmmaker’s shorts including 2020’s “And Now Shut Your Eyes.”

Nesher said in a statement that having the film chosen for Tribeca is a source of pride given the difficult times, with Israeli art being boycotted and the massive protests against Israel around the world.

“Our souls are invested in this film that was made out of a deep pain and lot of love for the heart and its power,” said Nesher. “‘Come Closer’ is dedicated to whoever chooses life, even after loss and endless pain.”

Nesher added that she’s looking forward to the premiere, “but more than anything, I’m waiting for the day when the film meets the Israeli audience.”

“Come Closer” will be distributed later this year in theaters by United King Films.

Nesher’s comments were echoed by the producers for the film, including United King’s Liron Edery who commented that being chosen for Tribeca is recognition for Nesher’s first film and Israeli filmmaking.

“Tribeca was created by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal as a response to the terror and fear that was felt in New York and the US to the terror attacks of September 11,” said Edery. “And by the very fact of the inclusion of an Israeli film in this prestigious festival, precisely in the current period, this message resonates again.”

The Hebrew film is produced by Haim Mecklberg and Estee Yacov-Mecklberg, a well-known production team known for Eran Riklis’ “The Human Resources Manager” and Tal Grant’s “The Farewell Party.”