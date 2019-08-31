10 injured, 2 seriously, in major car accident in northern Israel

Ten people were injured, two of them seriously, in a major car accident on Saturday in northern Israel when two vehicles collided.

Emergency medics said that a three-year-old girl and a man in his 30s were seriously injured. Three others were moderately injured and five were lightly wounded.

Three of the wounded were airlifted to a hospital in Haifa by helicopter.

The crash occurred on Route 7626 just outside the Bedouin town of Zarzir in the Jezreel Valley. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Five Israelis were killed in car accidents this week alone, bringing the total number of traffic fatalities in 2019 to 219. This compared to the 194 that were killed at this point last year, according to statistics from the National Road Safety Authority.

On Thursday, thousands attended the funeral of teen sisters from Ashkelon who were killed in a car crash, which police suspect was caused by the driver speeding while under the influence of alcohol.

Tahel Maul, 16, and her older sister Yarin, 19, were buried at the southern port city’s Giv’at Zion cemetery where they were eulogized by Ashkelon’s Mayor Tomer Glam.

The teens were killed in the early hours of Thursday and a third sister was fighting for her life after the accident. The driver, who was moderately injured in the accident, was apparently Yarin’s boyfriend. An initial investigation reportedly found that he was speeding at the time, and police suspect he may also have been drunk. Another suspicion is that the passengers did not have their seat belts fastened.