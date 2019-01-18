10-year-old boy dies of poisoning in southern Israel

A 10-year-old boy died and another child was seriously injured Friday after being poisoned in their home in southern Israel.

The two boys from the Tel Arad area were reportedly exposed to an unknown substance while in the shower.

They were brought unconscious by the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, as paramedics tried to resuscitate one of the boys, while the other was sedated and hooked up to a respirator.

The hospital later pronounced the boy dead. The second child was hospitalized in the children’s intensive care unit.

Police said the boys were from an unrecognized Bedouin village in the area and that an investigation had been opened into the incident.