2 young children on bikes killed, one badly hurt, in Yom Kippur road accidents

Two children were killed in separate incidents over Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, which began Tuesday at sundown and ended Wednesday evening.

Secular Israelis take advantage of the deserted roads and highways, filling the streets in droves over the holiday.

An 8-year-old on a bike was killed after being hit by a car on Tel Aviv’s Namir Highway, and a 10-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a motorbike on the 443 highway in the center of the country.

A 13-year-old was seriously injured after he fell from a scooter in Ashkelon.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service treated over 1,800 Israelis over the 25-hour period which is marked by a fast and intense prayer by religious Jews.

MDA said it treated a total of 1,852 people, including 268 people who fainted, dehydrated, or felt ill due to the fast.

According to a spokesperson from MDA, 256 people were injured and needed first aid due to injuries from cycling, rollerblading, scooters, and skateboards.

There were 24 people injured in road accidents.

MDA said paramedics were called to treat 140 women in labor and delivered three babies.

For paramedics, Yom Kippur is one of the busiest days of the year, with hundreds of extra medics, paramedics, ambulances, and volunteers deployed across the country.