7-year-old Israeli girl drowns in hotel pool in Crete

A 7-year-old Israeli girl has drowned while on vacation with her family in Crete, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

According to Channel 12, the girl fell off a water slide, plunging into the hotel pool, and she failed to resurface.

Attempts to revive the girl at the scene, and later at a hospital, were unsuccessful.

Citing local reports, the Kan public broadcaster said authorities were investigating whether the lifeguard was present during the Wednesday night drowning.

The ministry said it was assisting the family in bringing her body back to Israel for burial.

She has not been named.

According Beterem child safety organization, 10 Israeli children have died by drowning in 2019.