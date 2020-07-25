85-year-old in critical condition after apparent heatstroke

An elderly woman in central Israel was in critical condition on Saturday after apparently suffering from heatstroke, while a brush fire that broke out near an Arab town in the Galilee led to the evacuation of some homes.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the woman, 85, was found unconscious in the yard of a building in Kfar Saba. She was treated by paramedics and taken to the city’s Meir Hospital with signs of heatstroke.

The woman, who lived at a nearby senior living facility, had been missing since the morning, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

In the north, residents of a neighborhood in Deir Hanna were evacuated from their homes after a fire was sparked nearby. A number of buses were also removed from a parking lot in the area due to the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The two incidents came as temperatures were set to begin climbing Sunday, with Israel to swelter under an intense heat wave this coming week.

On Thursday, citing a report from the Meteorological Service, the Health Ministry said that on July 26-31 the weather will be hot or even “extremely hot,” with temperatures above normal for the time of year and heat waves seen in most areas of the country.

The ministry urged the public to avoid exposure to the sun as much as possible, avoid outdoor physical exertion, stay hydrated, and spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned environments.

“The elderly and those sick with the coronavirus in particular” should take care to abide by the instructions, a ministry statement said.

According to the Meteorological Service, temperature high points were set to hit 35° Celsius (95° Fahrenheit) on Sunday and remain near there through Friday. In Tel Aviv, the temperature was forecast to reach as high as 30-31°C (86-88°F), in Haifa 27-28°C (80-82°F) and in Eilat 41-42°C (106-108°F).

The ministry statement added that the population should also take particular care to adhere to guidelines aimed at curbing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing and wearing face masks, appearing to clarify it would not repeat a temporary suspension of the face mask rule granted in May, when a heatwave scorched the country for several days.