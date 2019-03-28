A hollow victory: Israel claims title of world’s largest salt cave from Iran

Israel snatched the title of world’s longest salt cave from Iran after a group of 80 international spelunkers hailing from nine countries successfully mapped the Malcham cave in the southern Dead Sea Region.

The cave, which wends its way underneath the 11 kilometer (7 mile)-long massive block of salt known as Mount Sodom, clocks in at over 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Iran’s 3N Cave, which previously held the title for world’s largest salt cave, is about 6.5 kilometers (4 miles).

Professor Amos Frumkin, the director of Hebrew University’s Cave Research Center, first discovered the Malcham Cave in the 1980s. Using rudimentary methods to map the length of the cave, including unspooling string behind the cavers, they estimated the Malcham cave was around five kilometers long.

In 2006, a group of European and Iranian cavers announced that they had successfully mapped Iran’s 3N Cave, which stretched for 6.5 kilometers, bringing the salt cave crown to the Iranians. 3N stands for “Three Nudes” or “Cave of Three Naked Men” though cavers can only guess where the name comes from.

“The fact that we broke the Iranian record is not a political thing,” said Yoav Negev, the chairman of the Israel Cave Explorers Club. “We know this area is unexplored, and we want to explore it. The fact that we broke the record is only for the headline. We don’t want it to impact our relationship with Iranian cavers. We see it as good motivation for both countries.”

Negev said the Israeli and Iranian cavers are in frequent touch via Facebook, and meet at international caving conferences. “If this kind of competition is what will cause cavers to go explore and get more data, it’s a win-win situation,” Negev added. “People like breaking records. But people who do this work are motivated by curiosity and a sense of adventure.”

The Malcham salt cave formed by winter floodwater seeping into cracks in the cap rock, or solid rock exterior that covers Mount Sodom. This floodwater seeps into the salt rock and dissolves it, carving out an underground river as it flows through the solid block of salt to the Dead Sea. When the water drains, an empty cave is left in its path.

Salt caves are unique, dynamic caves that only form under special conditions, especially in desert areas with large salt stones formed by evaporating seawater and sediment. Chile’s Atacama Desert, Iran’s Qeshm Island and Israel’s Dead Sea area are the three most well-known areas with salt caves, though they are also found in Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, and Poland, among other places.

The Malcham salt cave is a virtual infant, according to geologists. Though salt caves are hard to date because there are few minerals that can be used for carbon dating, scientists estimate that the salt cave is around 7,000 years old. This estimate is based on organic matter, including branches, that wash through the cave during the winter storms and can be carbon dated.

Limestone caves, in contrast, take millions of years to form, and stalactites hanging from the ceiling are at least hundreds of years old. The Malcham cave’s stunning stalactites form so quickly they can grow as much as half a meter (1.5 feet) per year.

Since Frumkin first mapped the cave in 1987, cave mapping tools have grown in accuracy and portability. Scientists now use laser to measure of each nook and cranny of the cave. The laser measuring device is instantaneously uploaded to a tablet complied with all of the team’s measurements, providing the most accurate overview of the cave system available.

Exploring the cave was a multi-national effort. Antoniya Vlaykova, the chair of Bulgaria’s Sofia Caving Club & Speleo School, a 90-year-old organization which has a rich history of cave exploration in Bulgaria, got in touch with Negev to talk about possible collaborations, and remapping the Malham Cave quickly rose to the top of their list. Cave mapping is long, tedious work that requires attention to detail and clear organization of all the collected data.

Negev said, due to the sheer lack of manpower, he knew that the Israeli cavers wouldn’t be able to map the entire cave on their own. By partnering with a European group, they were able to muster up a group of 80 volunteers for two expeditions, in 2018 and 2019.

“When one caver meets another caver, it is like an instant match,” Negev said. “The Malham Cave is a one of kind expedition that demonstrated the power of international caving delegations coming together to achieve something remarkable. The fact that we came away with a new world record is icing on the cake.”

There are about 150 known caves in the Mount Sodom area, though most are tiny and only the Malcham Cave system stretches for kilometers underground.

The Malcham cave is made of almost 100% pure table salt, or NaCl. Spelunkers with an adventurous palate can lick their way through the galleries in the cave, where crystallized salt hangs from the ceiling in delicate white stalactites. Over thousands of years, the water has carved out a three-dimensional maze, with boulders the size of bulldozers tossed every which way. At times, the rock formations force spelunkers to crawl forward on their stomachs, at times opening up into rooms the size of a small cathedral.

The cavers named galleries after rock formations, including Moses’s Tablets, for a room with two massive salt stones that look like the tablets of the Ten Commandments, and the Wedding Hall, a room filled with white stalactites clinging to the ceiling like ribbons of lace. Although dust and dirt enters the caves with the winter floods, they are covered with a dusting of white, salt from the evaporated water, that sparkles like snow in the glint of a headlamp.

Only 1% of the world’s salt reserves is found on the surface, explained Boaz Langford, a member of Hebrew University’s Cave Research Center and the head of the 2019 Malham Cave Mapping Expedition. The rest of the world’s salt is buried deep underground, like Mount Sodom’s salt rock. Although the salt rocks look solid, it is slowly being pushed upwards by the meeting of the tectonic plates. The salt rocks are growing upwards, kind of like pushing toothpaste out of a toothpaste tube, and Mount Sodom is rising at about the rate of 2 cm per year.

The cave is changing on a yearly basis as well. The cave floods once or twice a year, and each new flood carves out new features. Frumkin told the researchers that during some especially strong flooding, the water can dissolve up to 10 cm of salt rock in a 24 hour period.

This means that the Malcham cave will continue to expand each year with floods. There are connections to new rooms and caves that didn’t exist when Frumkin first started exploring the cave system in the 1980s, because water has worn its way through cracks, expanding them to be large enough for adventurous humans to squeeze through.

The next Malcham expedition, planned for 2020, will explore the outer limits of the cave, like the Sandwich Room, which Langford said is so narrow it feels like you are being squeezed between two pieces of bread like a sandwich. At some points, it is so narrow that the cavers can’t even turn their head from side to side.

While the cave is not closed to the public, it is complicated and dangerous for people to go in without professional guides. The caves are confusing and winding, with multiple ways to climb up and down as well as horizontally. Just a few meters from the entrance, visitors are plunged into darkness so thick and heavy that it can be disorienting. Negev encourages anyone interested in trying out caving, at the Malcham Cave or other caves, to get in touch with the Israel Cave Explorers Club and join one of their trips.

“Caving needs a lot of curiosity,” said Efi Cohen, part of the Hebrew Univeristy’s Cave Research Center. “It’s like stepping into a new world. This is a place where not many people step inside. And it’s three dimensional, you go up and down, not just side to side, it’s like being in space as you try to find ways to go through the cave to get to other sections.”

Mapping the cave was a lot of hard work, said Cohen. Cavers spent long days, upwards of 10 hours underground. They completed the mapping in two 10-day expeditions, sleeping in a temporary camp near the entrance of the cave. After ten days spent underground, it was hard to mentally prepare themselves to go back into the cave. “People were begging us to go look at trees for a while, they couldn’t handle any more salt,” said Cohen.

“But it’s the curiosity that keeps you going,” he said. “I say to myself, I’m in such a delicate place, I have a responsibility to carry out this research and pass along this knowledge.”