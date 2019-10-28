Addicted to Israel, Belgium’s K’s Choice headed back for 8th gig

Belgian band K’s Choice returns to Israel on December 12, at Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11, brought by the Bluestone Group. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 28.

Tom Petrover and Orit Shahaf, the married pair behind Israeli band Hayehudim, will open for the pop rock band.

K’s Choice has a special connection with its Israeli fans, said lead singer Sam Bettens, who founded the band with his brother, Gert Bettens. (Bettens came out earlier this year as transgender, changing his name from Sarah to Sam.)

This visit will be K’s Choice eighth performance in Israel.

“There are a few countries that we have a special connection with, but this is different,” said Bettens. “It’s fun to be popular in Holland, but that’s 20 minutes from my parents’ house so it’s a little less mysterious. To succeed in reaching a faraway culture that’s so interesting and different, and to have such loyal fans there is amazing. We enjoy every visit; it’s always a height of our year and we wait for it.”

Tickets for the alternative rock band’s concert in Tel Aviv are NIS 220 for pre-sales and NIS 280 at full price.