After marathon talks Gantz, Lapid agree party merger in challenge to Netanyahu

After marathon, all-night talks, the leaders of the two top-polling centrist parties, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, announced Thursday that they had agreed to forge a centrist alliance to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

The announcement, just after dawn, said that Gantz’s Israel Resilience party and Lapid’s Yesh Atid had agreed that should they win and form a government, Gantz would be prime minister first for a period of two years, before Lapid would take over.

The announcement also said that popular former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi had agreed to join the united list in the wake of the merger, further adding to their broad centrist appeal.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“From a feeling of national responsibility, it was decided by Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and (Moshe) Ya’alon to create a united list that will become the new governing party of Israel,” they said in a joint statement.

Ya’alon, another former IDF cheif of staff and former defense minister, had already united his Telem party with Gantz.

“This new governing party will present a new team of security and social leaders that will ensure the security of the nation and reunite the fractured elements of Israeli society,” the statement said.

The statement announced the rotation agreement and said Ashkenazi had decided to join due to the “pivotal moment and the national task at hand.”

The leaders were to make a joint announcement later in the day. No further details were released, including the name of the new union.

Talks had long stalled over who will lead the joint list, and how much of Lapid’s Yesh Atid’s platform the unified faction will adopt.

Gantz, whose Israel Resilience party is polling well ahead of Lapid’s Yesh Atid if the two were to run separately, reportedly had wanted to stay at the top for the entire term.

Earlier, sources familiar with the talks who spoke with several Israeli media outlets on Wednesday said that if the two agree to a rotation, the party of the second-term leader — likely Lapid — would get a larger share of the joint list’s Knesset slots.

The two leaders met for two and a half hours earlier Wednesday, at the home of Yesh Atid campaign manager Hillel Kobrinsky in Savyon, after which their advisers took over the negotiations. The leaders then met again at night.

The decision to merge the lists had to be made before 5 p.m. Thursday, the final legally-mandated deadline for registering each Knesset list that will run in the April 9 race.

Gantz presented his party’s Knesset slate on Tuesday night, and used the opportunity to announce his intention to call Lapid and propose an immediate meeting in order to join forces with Yesh Atid.

“As soon as the conference is over, I will call my friend Lapid, and I will propose to meet with him this evening. I will again propose to him to set all other considerations aside, and together we will put Israel before everything else,” Gantz said in his speech, which was marked by a scathing personal attack on Netanyahu.

Gantz and Lapid indeed ended up talking after the speech, and sources with knowledge of the negotiations were quoted by the Ynet news site as saying the conversation “went well.”

Polls have shown that a merger of both parties would become the biggest Knesset faction and have a better chance to challenge Netanyahu’s Likud.

But Yesh Atid had said it is waiting for clarifications on Israel Resilience’s views on a range of issues, including the nation-state law passed in the previous Knesset, religious freedom, and whether Gantz would join a Netanyahu-led government if a victorious Netanyahu were to offer him a senior post.

“You can’t weaken the opportunity for historic change due to a debate over job opportunities,” Gantz urged on Tuesday. “Let’s rise above [the differences], unite and win.”

Lapid responded to Gantz in a statement that read, “As I said [Monday] on stage [when presenting his own party’s Knesset candidates], we will leave no stone unturned, we will do everything to ensure we don’t miss a historic opportunity to replace this government.”

Meanwhile, Israel Resilience’s separate talks with MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher party, which were almost finalized in recent days, fell through Wednesday night, as the Gesher party announced Gantz’s talks with Lapid had effectively nullified the agreement between the two parties.

On Tuesday, Israel Resilience released its official slate for the Knesset, revealing the names of the top 30 candidates it hopes will lead the party to victory in April.

Six of the first 23 candidates on the list are from Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party, which agreed on a joint Knesset ticket with Israel Resilience last month. Only five of the top 20 are women.