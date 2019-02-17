BDS-supporting Rashida Tlaib uses Israeli tech for her personal website

A pro-Israel Democrat group issued a tongue-in-cheek congratulations on Tuesday to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for not abiding by her own calls to boycott Israel, after it was revealed the she used Israeli technology to create her personal website.

“Democratic Majority for Israel today congratulates Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for breaking her boycott of Israel,” the DMI said in a statement.

Tlaib was the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress in recent elections and is a staunch supporter of BDS, the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement against Israel.

The comment came after on Sunday a UK-based Israeli advocacy group showed that Tlaib’s website was apparently created using Wix.com, an Israeli company that creates tools for building internet sites.

In a video published on the Facebook page of the Israel Advocacy Movement, founder Joseph Cohen displayed a screen capture of the code used for Tlaib’s website which showed it was created using Wix.com.

“That’s right, the Palestinian queen of BDS has a website that was built and bought from Israel,” Cohen says.

“While she’s telling America to boycott Israel, she’s personally benefiting from their technology,” he said, and noted that Tlaib’s current website was also up and running during her election campaign to become representative for Michigan.

“We discovered numerous anti-Israel groups around the world that were advocating for BDS, and powering their websites with Israeli technology,” he added.

Rashida Tlaib epic BDS fail (with friends) EXPOSED: Rashida Tlaib is arguably the most famous advocate of boycotting Israel in America. Guess what? We caught her using Israeli technology!It wasn't just Rashida we caught, we also found all of these anti-Israel activists and BDS endorsers using Israeli built websites:==Rashida Tlaib: http://www.rashidaforcongress.comAhmed Masoud: https://www.ahmedmasoud.co.ukSaid Durrah: https://www.saiddurrah.comGeorge Abraham: https://www.gabrahampoet.comWashington University Students Against Apartheid: https://wustlsaia.wixsite.com/wustlsaiaStudents Against Apartheid at the University of Utah: http://sjpatuofu.wixsite.com/sjpatuofuCambridge University Palestine Society (PalSoc): http://aastal.wixsite.com/unicampalsocShropshire Friends of Palestine: https://www.shropshirefop.org.ukFootball for Palestine: https://www.footballforpalestine.comCitizens for Justice in the Middle East: https://www.cjme.orgTeam Palestina: https://teampalestin6.wixsite.com/teampalestinaBoycott Divest and Sanction Israel: https://librepalestine.com==We have one word for all of you guys:Hypocrites! Posted by Israel Advocacy Movement on Sunday, 17 February 2019

The sites listed by the Israel Advocacy Movement were those of boycott supporters Ahmed Masoud, Said Durrah, George Abraham, Washington University Students Against Apartheid, Students Against Apartheid at the University of Utah, Cambridge University Palestine Society, Shropshire Friends of Palestine, Football for Palestine, Citizens for Justice in the Middle East, Team Palestina, and Boycott Divest and Sanction Israel.

Democratic Majority for Israel President Mark Mellman said, “We congratulate Congresswoman Tlaib for her decision to use the best products she can find instead of discriminating against Israel in way that increases hostility, thereby making peace between Israelis and Palestinians more difficult to achieve.”

“We hope Congresswoman Tlaib’s use of Israeli products indicates she has changed her mind on boycotting Israel,” Mellman said in the statement.

DMI then noted that “Wix now serves 110 million users in 109 countries, including the Rashida Tlaib for Congress campaign.”

Tlaib, whose parents are from the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, where much of her family lives, is one of the first-ever US lawmakers to support the anti-Israel boycott movement. She also says she supports a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has called for cutting US aid to the country. During her swearing in, Tlaib wore a Palestinian gown called a thobe.

Wix, founded in 2006 by Israelis Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan, enables users to create websites even if they have no skills in coding or web design. For the past five years the company, which employs some 2,400 people has paid to run advertisements during the Superbowl.

Times of Israel staff and agencies contributed to this report.