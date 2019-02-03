Israeli web company Wix.com betting big with Super Bowl spot

Website design company Wix.com is the only Israeli company to reveal a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wix’s 30-second spot will run in the third quarter the game and features supermodel Karlie Kloss, the company said in a statement. It is the fifth year in a row that the company has advertised during the big game.

With a worldwide audience expecting to reach over 100 million viewers, CBS is charging a record $5.25 million on average for a 30-second spot during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, the Sporting News reported.

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, younger brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Other Israeli companies have previously taken the plunge and invested the megabucks in Super Bowl commercials.

Home soft-drink machine manufacturer Sodastream hired Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson for their 2014 Super Bowl ad that helped spur a boycott call against the company. That boycott failed to pan out and Pepsi bought the company last year for $3.2 billion.

SodaStream has not said if it will have an ad during this year’s game.

While football is mostly a novelty in Israel, expats and others across the country are expected to gather in living rooms and bars for kickoff at 1:30 a.m. local time. The game will be broadcast locally on the Sport 5 and METV channels.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is a key sponsor of the American football adult and high school leagues in Israel.

In 2017, Kraft brought an all-star delegation of NFL stars to Israel for the dedication of a new American football stadium in Jerusalem.

Israel’s tackle football championship game, the Israel Bowl, is scheduled for February 28, in Jerusalem.