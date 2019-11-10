Brushfires break out near Jerusalem, Hadera amid unseasonable heat and dryness

Fires broke out on Sunday in several areas due to the unseasonably high temperatures and dryness.

Large blazes were reported near Tzur Hadassah, outside Jerusalem; and next to Kibbutz Ein Shemer, on the northern coastal plain near Hadera.

Some 18 firefighting teams, including six firefighting planes, were battling the brush fire in Tzur Hadassah and attempting to keep the flames from reaching houses there.

Temperatures in the area stood at 26° C (79° F), humidity was at a very dry 15%, and eastern winds blew at 20 kilometers per hour (12 miles per hour).

Around 15 local firefighting crews and two planes were struggling to contain the conflagration near Ein Shemer, the Ynet news site reported.

There were no reports of injuries or significant damage.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Commissioner announced a ban on all fires in open areas until Thursday.

Firefighting teams around the country were calling in additional personnel and on a high state of alert.

The unseasonably hot weather is expected to last until at least Thursday.