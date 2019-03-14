Central Elections Committee warns of identity theft effort committed in its name

The Central Elections Committee on Wednesday warned the public against what appeared to be attempts at identity theft committed in its name.

In a statement, the committee said it had received various reports from members of the public about WhatsApp messages from individuals purporting to represent the committee and asking for personal details such as identity numbers on the trumped up claim that the location of polling stations had changed.

“The Central Elections Committee wishes to warn the public not to give any identifying details to any person presenting himself as an employee of the committee, under any circumstances,” the statement instructed.

“The committee emphasizes that it does not make direct contact with the public — not by phone, SMS message, Whatsapp message or any means of electronic mail.”

All information relating to the upcoming elections on April 9 appears only on the committee’s website, its Facebook page, or in the media, the statement said.

Reports on Twitter have noted calls from the number 077-2734368, by a woman claiming to require personal details before she can issue the updated location of a voter’s polling station.

The woman is said to have asked for the date of issue on voters’ IDs, as well as details such as the names of people’s fathers.