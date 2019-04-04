CIA ‘busts cover’ of former deputy director on ‘Game of Thrones’

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Spies and Jews are as old as Caleb and Joshua bringing back good news from the land of Canaan, but a bundled up operative undercover in Westeros country was a secret the CIA couldn’t keep to itself.

“A perk of working for CIA is world travel,” the agency said Sunday on Twitter.

“Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms… ‘Little birds,’ be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones”

Attached was a photo of David Cohen, the former deputy director of the CIA, kitted out as an extra bearing a bowl of soup for the Sunday evening episode of the HBO fantasy series earlier this week.

Cohen chided his former employer on the same platform. “Way to blow my cover!”

Cohen is one of a handful of American Jews to reach the top echelons of the intelligence community. Prior to being named to the post in 2015, he worked at the Treasury Department, and was the architect of sanctions that helped bring Iran to negotiations that resulted in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He has since spoken out against the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the sanctions relief for nuclear rollback deal, and on Monday, it was back to work.

“Back from Winterfell: Looking forward to appearing on on @mitchellreports” – MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports – “today to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to push Iranian oil imports to zero,” Cohen tweeted.