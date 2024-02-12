Daily Briefing Feb. 12: Day 129 – Daring hostage rescue brings hope to war-torn nation

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 129 of the war. Military reporter Emanuel Fabian and diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today’s episode.

In a complex overnight operation, Israeli special forces rescued two hostages from Hamas captivity in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, only the second successful IDF extraction of captives held by the terror group. The released hostages are Fernando Simon Marman, 61, and Norberto Louis Har, 70, who were abducted with Marman’s two sisters and niece. We hear about their status and the mission.

Berman weighs in on whether this rescue mission could influence any hostage negotiations.

We hear about Berman’s in-depth look at the tangled knot that is the Rafah operation and how the US-Israel relationship may be fraying.

We learn how the Super Bowl was used as a platform by Israel and pro-Israel organizations to attempt to win over the hearts and minds of Americans.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 12, 2024

IDF rescues 2 hostages from south Gaza’s Rafah in daring nighttime operation

Mossad, Shin Bet chiefs reportedly to hold Cairo hostage talks if Hamas eases demands

Biden tells Netanyahu: Don’t press into Rafah without ‘credible’ plan for civilians

Netanyahu: US response to attack like Oct. 7 would be ‘at least as strong’ as Israel’s

Key to toppling Hamas, Rafah now a far bigger challenge for Israel than it needed to be

Super Bowl ad on antisemitism features ‘I Have A Dream’ speechwriter Clarence Jones

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

