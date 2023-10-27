Daily Briefing Oct 27: Day 21 of war – IDF ethics in Gaza; Qatar’s role with Hamas

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Legal correspondent Jeremy Sharon and Arab Affairs reporter Gianluca Pacchiani join host Jessica Steinberg on today’s episode.

It is day 21 of the war and as the IDF says it carried out a limited ground raid overnight, Jeremy Sharon discusses the laws of war in Gaza, along with issues of water and electricity.

Pacchiani describes the lifestyle of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Gulf monarchy Qatar, which has taken on a primary role in negotiating for the over 230 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

Hamas fundraised for its October 7 assault on Israel using cryptocurrency accounts, and Pacchiani explains the process.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog October 27, 2023

Is the IDF’s ongoing Gaza operation complying with the laws of war?

Far from Gaza hardships, Hamas chief and family enjoy easy life in Qatar

Qatar agrees to review Hamas ties after Gaza hostage situation resolved – report

Terrorists raised $130m in crypto since 2021; sought more via social media after attack

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

