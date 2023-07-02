Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Energy companies to build third pipeline from Israel’s Leviathan gas field

NewMed Energy, Chevron Mediterranean Limited and Ratio Energies teaming up on plan to boost production capacity from about 12 billion to 14 billion cubic meters per year

By AFP 2 July 2023, 6:58 pm Edit
View of the Israeli Leviathan natural gas field gas processing rig as seen from Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, on January 1, 2020. (Flash90)
View of the Israeli Leviathan natural gas field gas processing rig as seen from Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, on January 1, 2020. (Flash90)

An energy consortium will build a third undersea pipeline to boost output from the Leviathan natural gas field off the Israeli coast, the companies said Sunday.

The $568 million project was announced by partners NewMed Energy, Chevron Mediterranean Limited and Ratio Energies.

The third subsea pipeline will be laid from the field to an existing production platform located about 10 kilometers (six miles) off the coastal town of Dor.

It will boost production capacity from about 12 billion cubic meters to nearly 14 billion cubic meters per year, with first gas flows to start in the second half of 2025.

The offshore gas field, the biggest in Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone, is located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the port city of Haifa.

Discovered in 2010, the field contains exploitable resources estimated at 605 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the US-Israeli consortium.

It supplies the Israeli gas market as well as Jordan and Egypt.

Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy, said “the third pipeline project is an initial, significant and important step in expanding Leviathan, the energy anchor in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“With demand in export markets soaring, expansion of the production capacity and future liquefaction via a designated liquefaction facility will allow us to supply more natural gas to the local, regional and, very soon, also the global market.”

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.