Epstein associate took photo with Kevin Spacey on British throne

An associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who is accused of sex trafficking was photographed sitting on British Queen Elizabeth II’s throne alongside disgraced American actor Kevin Spacey in the early 2000s, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

According to The Telegraph, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite close to Prince Andrew, sat on the royal seat in the Buckingham Palace throne room during a 2002 tour organized by the prince for former US president Bill Clinton.

“The Throne Room picture of Maxwell and Spacey is a breach of protocol that few will want to excuse,” the paper reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Maxwell was arrested Thursday and faces six counts relating to Epstein’s sex crimes, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts.

The royals are dragged back into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured posing on the British throne with actor Kevin Spacey, who has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/zEe7DlHkYC pic.twitter.com/xvy8hBAIWM — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2020

She is also charged with transportation of minors for criminal sexual activity, and perjury for allegedly lying under oath during a 2016 civil suit filed against her by one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

Her arrest threw a deeply uncomfortable spotlight on Prince Andrew. The once popular royal has seen his reputation shredded by his friendship with the late billionaire Epstein, who died by suicide in prison last August, to the point where it may never recover.

Maxwell’s arrest on Thursday means Andrew — once dubbed Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son — will face fresh scrutiny, as he did after defending his association with the convicted pedophile.

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts has charged that she was made to have sex with the royal when she was 17. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

Epstein took his own life in August while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

While not involved in the Epstein scandal, Spacey has also faced allegations of improper sexual behavior, including allegedly making sexual advances on a teenage boy.