Favorites advance as Tel Aviv rocks to second Eurovision semifinal

The Eurovision Song Contest decided the final 10 contestants who will battle to be crowned Europe’s best pop act in the event’s second semifinal Thursday, as Tel Aviv rocked to 18 different acts.

The Netherlands, Sweden, North Macedonia, Albania, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta were chosen to advance.

The contestants eliminated from the running were Ireland, Armenia, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Lithuania and Croatia.

One surprise was North Macedonia, competing for the first time under that name, on the strength of Tamara Todevska’s mournful power ballad “Proud.”

Todevska noted it was the first time her country had made it to the final in six years.

Thursday’s choices join the 10 winners from the first semifinal to vie for the top prize and the exposure it provides.

Five European countries sweep straight to the final because they contribute the most money to the competition. Israel automatically qualified because it won last year.

The Netherlands is seen as the odds-on favorite to win when the final 26 compete Saturday night.

Performers are picked by a mix of votes from phone-in viewers and professional juries from 41 participating countries.

Israel earned the right to host after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai carried off last year’s prize with her spunky pop anthem “Toy.” Israeli contestant Kobi Marimi will be attempting to follow in Barzilai’s footsteps on Saturday night, but he faces an uphill battle, with oddsmakers currently predicting he will finish near the bottom of the pack.

Perhaps anticipating controversy, organizers decided to hold the contest in Tel Aviv — Israel’s freewheeling cultural capital known for its beaches and gay-friendly lifestyle — instead of in the contested, conservative capital of Jerusalem.

The city timed it’s annual White Night Festival, an all-night cultural event, to coincide with Thursday’s semifinal, sending tens of thousands into the streets to party even after the lights went down at the Expo Tel Aviv venue.

Coming just days after the latest skirmish between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, security was high near the contest.

Neil Farren, a Eurovision commentator live-blogging contest preparations in Tel Aviv, said the visibly heightened security and briefings on air raid sirens and bomb shelters likely rattled some contenders, who have so far remained tight-lipped about the political situation.

But at least Madonna is coming.

The Queen of Pop landed in Israel on Tuesday evening after she confirmed she had rejected calls for her to boycott Eurovision, saying she will “never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda.”

On Thursday, Madonna signed a contract to perform on Saturday, ending uncertainty after repeated delays.

“Now it’s official,” Kan, which is producing the event with the European Broadcasting Union, wrote on its website.

The Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel had urged artists to skip Eurovision in Tel Aviv. In a statement, it accused Madonna of “artwashing” and urged her to cancel.