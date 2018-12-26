Likud MK calls Ethiopian lawmaker a ‘token immigrant’
‘I’m a proud Israeli you bastard,’ Yesh Atid’s Pnina Tamano-Shata fires back at scandal-prone Oren Hazan
A Likud lawmaker known for controversy called an opposition member of Ethiopian descent a “token immigrant” during a Knesset committee meeting on Wednesday.
Oren Hazan made the comment to Yesh Atid MK Pnina Tamano-Shata during a House Committee hearing on a bill to dissolve the Knesset and head to early elections, ahead of its final readings.
“I’m a proud black woman. Look at me. I’m a proud Israeli you bastard. This country is no less mine than yours,” Tamano-Shata fired back at Hazan.
“You need to be put in your place. You debase Israeli society. If I’m a ‘token immigrant,’ I call on Ethiopian immigrants not to vote for Likud,” she added.
After being called to order by committee chairman Miki Zohar (Likud), Hazan yelled that Tamano-Shata was “screaming like crazy” and made shushing gestures at her.
Tamano-Shata was eventually removed by Knesset ushers from the meeting.
“An idiot of the lowest level who shames the Knesset,” she later wrote of Hazan on Twitter.
Tamano-Shata, who first entered the Knesset in 2013, was born in Ethiopia and moved to Israel with her family when she was 3-years-old
Since his election to the Knesset in 2015, Hazan has publicly mocked a disabled colleague and has been temporarily banned from the Knesset twice over various wrongdoings. In January, the Knesset Ethics Committee handed Hazan the maximum possible punishment — unprecedented in all the years of the Knesset — for a series of incidents in which he insulted fellow lawmakers.
In November 2015, during a late-night vote, Hazan shouted at wheelchair-bound Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar, “Need Issawi to help you?” Elharar suffers from muscular dystrophy.
Hazan had accused her of illegal double-voting after she asked Meretz MK Issawi Frej to help her cast her vote in the plenum.
Recently, he told a female lawmaker in a Knesset committee meeting that she was too ugly to be a prostitute and last month called another wheelchair-bound MK “half a human.”
Hazan’s father Yehiel Hazan lost his Knesset seat after a 2003 incident in which he was caught casting a double-vote in the plenum, and then attempting to remove a voting computer from a Knesset storage room to hide evidence of the act.
comments