Gal Gadot posts teaser for upcoming Wonder Woman sequel

Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot posted a short teaser clip on Saturday night of her upcoming film “Wonder Woman 1984,” much to the delight of her 32 million Instagram followers, many of them Israeli celebrities.

The full trailer for the much-anticipated DC Comics film, due out in theaters in June 2020, will air on Sunday, Gadot wrote. The teaser had over three million views some two hours after Gadot posted the clip to her Instagram page and racked up over one million views on Twitter on the official Wonder Woman account.

The teaser shows a fight scene and what appears to be Gadot dodging thunder with the Lasso of Truth.

The full trailer is set to drop during the film’s panel at the upcoming Brazil Comic Con on Sunday, which will be attended by Gadot and director Patty Jenkins.

Gadot’s first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie of summer 2017 with $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” in which Gadot will reprise the role of Amazonian Princess Diana Prince, will take place in the early 1980s during the Cold War between the US and the then-Soviet Union. The film will star Chris Pine, Gadot’s co-star in “Wonder Woman,” and American actress Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman arch-foe The Cheetah. Like the first movie, the sequel was directed by Jenkins.

It’s been a great year for Gadot in the film and TV industry. She is set to star in “Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Duane “the Rock” Johnson, the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Gadot and her producer husband Yaron (Jaron) Varsano also founded a production company, Pilot Wave, earlier this year, and announced several projects including a series about the actress Hedy Lamarr and a film about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, with Gadot playing the title character in each. Pilot Wave is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

This week, Pilot Wave announced that it has joined Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel to remake the series “Queens” based on the Israeli crime drama “Malka” for a US audience, Deadline Hollywood reported.

“Queens,” which will air its second season on the Israeli cable network HOT in 2020, is the story of the women of the Malka crime family trying to run the family business after the men are killed by a rival crime syndicate. The Hebrew word malka means queen.

JTA contributed to this report.