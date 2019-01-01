High school teacher suspected of molesting his students

A teacher in a prestigious high school in central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least three of his female students, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The teacher, who hasn’t been named, was arrested last week and was released Tuesday to house arrest for seven days.

He teaches at a top school in the city of Rehovot, and all his alleged victims were 14-15 years old, reports said.

They said the teacher had touched them inappropriately and hugged them.

The teacher has rejected the accusations leveled against him and said they were the result of a “misunderstanding.”

The Education Ministry said the school had notified it of the allegations after a student came forward. As the investigation proceeded, complaints by two other students were unearthed.

An official in a parents organization in the city has said it has been instructed not to speak about the issue, the Ynet website reported.