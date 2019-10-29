Hundreds march through Kafr Qasim to mark 63rd anniversary of massacre

Hundreds participated in an annual march and memorial service on Tuesday in the Arab Israeli town of Kafr Qasim, marking the 63rd anniversary of a massacre that took place there in which members of the Border Police shot dead dozens of residents.

Participants walked through Kafr Qasim, which is located adjacent to the West Bank and 22 kilometers (14 miles) from Tel Aviv, to a monument that commemorates the massacre in the center of the town, where a number of speeches were delivered.

A sign held up by some of the marchers — including Arab Knesset members — read: “We will not forget. We will not forgive. The wound is still bleeding.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On October 29, 1956, the first day of the Suez Crisis, members of the Border Police were directed to shoot to kill anyone violating a curfew that was placed on Kafr Qasim.

Many locals had not learned of the curfew, and later that evening, the Border Police shot and killed 48 men, women and children. Almost all of them were from Kafr Qasim and one of the female victims had been pregnant.

A court later convicted and sentenced several members of the Border Police. But their sentences were ultimately reduced and all of them ended up spending no more than a few years in prison.

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, who participated in the march on Tuesday, reiterated a call on the government to take responsibility for the massacre.

“Sixty-three years have passed since the Kafr Qasim massacre, in which 49 Arab citizens were butchered by the Border Police,” the lawmaker tweeted. “We are continuing to demand justice for the victims’ families and Israel’s recognition of the massacre and its responsibility for it.”

Arab Israeli leaders have long called on the government to officially take responsibility for the massacre.

While a number of sitting and former Israeli government officials have come to Kafr Qasim over the past couple of decades to mark the anniversary of the massacre, the Knesset has rejected proposed legislation under which the Jewish state would acknowledge responsibility for it.

In 2014, Reuven Rivlin became the first sitting president to participate in the annual memorial service, where he condemned the massacre.

“The criminal killing that took place in your village is an irregular and dark chapter in the history of the relationship between Arabs and Jews living here,” Rivlin said at the time. “A terrible crime was committed here, illegal orders topped by a black flag were given here. We must look directly at what happened. It is our duty to teach this difficult incident and to draw lessons.”