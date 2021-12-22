IDF officer faces 79 counts for filming dozens of soldiers without their consent

Military prosecutors indicted an Israel Defense Forces officer on Wednesday with 79 charges related to his alleged filming of dozens of his subordinates, while they were nude without their knowledge, and collecting sexual images of soldiers, as well as some civilians, over the course of at least eight years.

The indictment accuses Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni of using a variety of hidden cameras, including some inside phone chargers, to film soldiers under his command, often installing them in their barracks and showers, as well as taking soldiers’ phones for seemingly innocuous reasons in order to look through them to see if they had nude or intimate photos on them and then copy them to his own device.

The indictment includes the cases of 49 victims, both female and male, though there may have been others. The majority of these are soldiers, though he also installed the devices at people’s homes, including his own, and thus also filmed civilians. In addition, he was accused of entering some of his victims‘ rooms while they slept and masturbating while filming them.

Hundreds of photographs and videos of soldiers and civilians, either fully or partially nude, were found in Sharoni’s possession at the time of his arrest, the military said.

In many of the cases, the victims were soldiers and officers with whom Sharoni had close relationships.

Sharoni has been dismissed from his position and has been kept in jail since his arrest.

The indictment was filed against Sharoni on Wednesday in a special military court at the IDF’s Tel Aviv headquarters. He faces 43 counts of privacy violation, 30 counts of indecency, one count of attempted indecency for a case where he installed a hidden camera in someone’s room but ultimately only photographed them fully clothed, three counts of illegally hacking a computer, one count of impeding the work of a Military Police officer and one count of conduct unbecoming a soldier.

According to the charge sheet, Sharoni committed his crimes from 2013 to 2021, while he served in three different units in the military.

“The IDF sees the officer’s actions with severity, as with any violation of a sexual nature, and will continue to act to drive out this phenomenon from its ranks,” the military said in a statement.