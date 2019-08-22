IDF’s new Persian social media accounts gain thousands of followers in days

Israel’s army has opened social media accounts in Farsi in a bid to reach out to the people of Iran, the military said on Twitter Wednesday.

The announcement came after a series of incidents that have raised tensions between Iran and Israel, which has vowed to stop its enemy from entrenching itself militarily in Syria.

The new Twitter, Instagram and Telegram accounts will enable Iranians “to see for themselves that they are not the enemy, the oppressive Iranian regime is,” the army said.

“The people of Iran deserve to hear the truth, and that’s exactly what we will share,” the army said on its Twitter account.

The new accounts have garnered thousands of followers within days of launch, with the most popular being Telegram, known for the higher level of privacy and discretion it provides users.

“وقتی که بزرگ بشی تو هم خلبان میشی": خلبانان ما به یک بیمارستان در مرکز کشور آمده اند تا لبخندی بع روی بچه ها بیاورند. pic.twitter.com/zTJgAPrAGR — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل به فارسی (@IDFFarsi) August 23, 2019

Over the weekend, Israel announced it had carried out a strike in neighboring Syria to thwart what it said was a plan by an Iranian force to attack its territory with kamikaze drones.

Later in Lebanon, Hezbollah accused Israel of being behind a drone attack on the group’s Beirut stronghold and threatened retaliation.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria targeting what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

The new accounts posted what the army described as the “command and control chart” of Iran’s elite Quds Force which Israel says was planning the drone attack from Syria.

They also shared the stories of soldiers and officers in the IDF to provide Iranians with a humanizing perspective.

The Israeli army operates social media accounts in six languages.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has maintained a Farsi social media presence for several years now, with a Twitter account that has over 120,000 followers and a Telegram group with over 20,000 followers.