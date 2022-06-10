‘I’m dying to murder you’: Liberman files police complaint over death threats

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman filed a police complaint on Thursday over a series of death threats he received online.

The threats were made on social media amid an uptick in intense criticism against Liberman over his attempts to roll-back special benefits or exemptions granted to the Haredi community and religious institutions.

“What will we drink at Liberman’s funeral? Whiskey or cognac?” read one post among several leaked to Channel 12 news.

Some messages were written by those frustrated by the high cost of living.

“You ruined the country with these prices. I’m dying to murder you if I come across you. Get ready. Will it be with a knife or an ax???” wrote an individual on Instagram.

“Will I kill you or your family??” asked another user.

“Take down that fat scoundrel. Take him down forever and ever,” read another message.

Last month, Bnei Brak’s Rabbi Meir Mazuz branded Liberman and other ministers traitors who were “worse than the Nazis” over a series of government reforms.

Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva head Mazuz made the comments in a lecture during which he claimed the government seeks to “choke Torah students” while “giving as much as possible to Arabs.”

“We have bad people. We’re waiting for them to pass from this world,” Mazuz said, referring to Liberman, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and other members of the government.

Liberman drew particular heat after saying some yeshivas teach mostly idleness, threatening further cuts to funding over their failure to teach core curriculum subjects.

Likud MK Israel Katz claimed Liberman was “behaving like history’s biggest antisemites” by pushing his reforms.

Similar police complaints over death threats to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Opposition chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir have been filed in recent weeks.