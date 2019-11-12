In fresh strike, Israel targets Islamic Jihad terror squad in Gaza, killing 1
IDF says fighters were preparing to launch rocket at Israel; deceased identified as Mohammed Hamouda, 20
An Israeli strike targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip killed one Palestinian and wounded several others on Tuesday, the coastal enclave’s health ministry and the Israeli military confirmed.
The strike in the northern Gaza Strip came amid an escalation in violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it targeted two Islamic Jihad terrorists from the group’s rocket-launching unit who were posing an immediate threat. The Gaza health ministry reported one dead and several wounded.
The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Mohammed Hamouda.
Earlier Tuesday, Israel killed an Islamic Jihad commander and wounded seven in a strike in the Gaza Strip, sparking retaliatory rocket fire into Israel from the Palestinian enclave.
Israel said the commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, was behind recent rocket fire into Israel and a range of other attacks.
It alleged he was planning further attacks and called him a “ticking bomb.”
The IDF strike and the Gazan rocket fire, which caused damage and a number of injuries in Israel, raised the possibility of a severe flareup in violence between the two sides.
More than 70 rockets have reportedly been fired at Israel, of which air defenses intercepted about 20.
