Intel launches its ‘most powerful’ laptop processors, sired by Haifa team

Intel Corp., the US tech giant, on Tuesday launched its “most powerful generation” of mobile processors for laptops -– the 9th Gen Intel Core -– designed for gamers and content creators who seek better performance and responsiveness for demanding games and heavy workloads like video editing. The new processors were sired by Intel’s team in Haifa.

The new processors bring more power to laptops: the processors have a performance that is 33 percent better than that of a three-year old PC, Intel said in a statement, and have up to 28% increased responsiveness.

The new products will provide gamers with an improvement of up to 56% in frames per second (FPS) for games like “Total War: Warhammer II” and will let them experience up to 38% faster turn time on games like “Civilization 6,” the statement said.

The new processors also have faster video editing power “to tackle heavyweight creative tasks on the go,” Intel said. They allow up to 54% faster 4K video editing compared to a three-year old PC, more storage capacity and also 63% faster content creation compared to a 3-year old PC.

Starting Tuesday, April 23, laptops of companies including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI will be equipped with the new processors, Intel said.

In addition, Intel also launched on Tuesday new additions to its 9th Gen Intel Core Desktop family of processors, giving them added capabilities such as up to 47% more frames per second while gaming, and making them up to 2.1 times faster in video editing, compared to a five-year old PC, the statement said.