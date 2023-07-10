Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Iran’s president setting out on rare Africa tour in bid to reduce Tehran’s isolation

Raisi’s three-day trip to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe will be the first by an Iranian president to the continent in 11 years

By AFP 10 July 2023, 5:53 pm Edit
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran on April 18, 2023. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran on April 18, 2023. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)

TEHRAN — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will embark Tuesday on a rare Africa tour in the latest diplomatic efforts to reduce the Islamic Republic’s isolation by forging new alliances.

The three-day trip — which includes Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe — will be the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

Raisi will head a delegation that includes Iran’s foreign minister as well as senior businesspeople. He is scheduled to meet with presidents from the three countries, according to the official IRNA news agency.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said the rapprochement is based “on common political views” between Tehran and the three African countries.

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

People walk in Iran’s central city of Yazd on July 3, 2023. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

On Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost relations with Algiers.

Last week, the Islamic Republic became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which includes Russia, China and India.

In March, Iran agreed to restore ties with its regional rival Saudi Arabia under a China-mediated deal. It has since been looking to reestablish ties with other countries in the region including Egypt and Morocco.

In June, Raisi set out on a Latin America tour that included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba before a trip to Indonesia.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.