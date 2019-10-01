Iran’s Soleimani claims Israeli UAV targeted him, Nasrallah, Mughniyeh in 2006

The head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday claimed that an Israeli drone targeted him and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Qassem Soleimani was giving what Israel’s Channel 13 news reported was his first major interview, a lengthy one-on-one that was screened on Iranian television. Channel 13 said the interview was designed to position Soleimani, who is responsible for armed Iranian activities outside the country’s borders, “at the head” of the Iranian hierarchy alongside Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It said the content of the interview also seemed designed to send “a message to the Muslim world” that there would be no surrender to the West, the US and Israel.

In excerpts translated by Channel 13, Soleimani described his role in overseeing fighting against Israel, from Beirut, during the Second Lebanon War thirteen years ago, and specified that he reported to Tehran on a daily basis and was in constant contact with Khamenei.

He said “Israeli spy planes were constantly flying overhead” in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah “had a situation room” in the heart of the area, he said, and the Israelis were “watching every movement.”

Late one night, Soleimani said, he, Nasrallah and the Hezbollah No. 2, Imad Mughniyeh — a terror chief who was assassinated in 2008 in an operation ascribed to Israel and the CIA — went outside and “Israeli UAVs flew above us.

“When we reached the vehicle, the UAV aimed at the car,” he said, apparently implying an Israeli intention to kill one or more of the trio. Without translating directly, Channel 13 said he specified that Israel blew up two buildings nearby.

The IRGC’s commander Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday that destroying Israel was now an “achievable goal.” Four decades on from Iran’s Islamic revolution, “we have managed to obtain the capacity to destroy the impostor Zionist regime,” Salami was quoted saying by the IRGC’s Sepah news site.

Earlier Tuesday, Soleimani asserted that Iran had “defeated” the US military before the world, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The IRGC Quds Force chief may have been referring to Tehran’s downing of an American drone in June, an event for which US President Donald Trump approved a retaliatory strike, before calling it off at the last minute.

Soleimani, speaking at conference of IRGC commanders, also said the Guards had “paved the way” to defeat the nation’s enemies in the region.

Tensions have risen in the Persian Gulf since May last year when Trump unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran and began reimposing crippling sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure.” Iran has responded in recent months by reducing its own commitments under the deal and the US deployed military assets to the region.

Things escalated further after last month’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities that halved the kingdom’s oil output.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the strikes but the US says it has concluded the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran and amounted to “an act of war.”

Saudi Arabia, which has been bogged down in a five-year war across its southern border in Yemen, has said Iran “unquestionably sponsored” the attacks.

Iran has denied responsibility for the September 14 drone and cruise missile attack.

Salami has said any country that attacks Iran will become the “main battlefield” in the ensuing conflict.

On Sunday the New Yorker reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was close to brokering a phone call between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines on the UN General assembly last week, but the effort fell apart because of the Iranian leader’s lack of trust in the US president.