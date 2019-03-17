Israelis in West Bank said to throw stones at Palestinians after terror attack

After an IDF soldier was killed Sunday morning in a West Bank attack, and two other Israelis were critically hurt, Israelis in several West Bank locations threw stones at Palestinian vehicles and homes, causing damage and some injuries, the Yesh Din rights group said later in the day.

Sgt. Gal Keidan, 19, from the southern city of Beersheba, was killed in a combined stabbing and shooting attack near the settlement of Ariel. Two other Israelis were critically injured in the attack. The hunt for the killer was continuing late Sunday.

In the hours after the fatal attack, there were several incidents of Israelis attacking Palestinians in the northern West Bank, Yesh Din said in a statement.

“Acts of vengeance following the attack this morning may lead to the loss of additional lives, and harm innocent people whose only ‘crime’ is that they are Palestinians,” the statement said.

Three workers in the Palestinian electric company required treatment for their injuries after their car was hit by rocks near the Shavei Shomoron settlement. They were taken to a hospital in Nablus, the statement said.

On Route 55, in the northeastern West Bank, Israelis threw rocks at cars in the entrance to the Palestinian village of Jinsafut, breaking the windshields of some of the vehicles.

Israelis threw rocks at homes in the towns of Hawara and Asira al-Qibliya, the rights group said. Rocks were also thrown at Palestinians near the village of Jit.

In the morning attack, the terrorist stabbed Keidan with a knife and managed to snatch his weapon.

The attacker then fired at passing vehicles, hitting Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, a father of 12 from the Eli settlement. A second vehicle was hit, but managed to flee the scene. A third car stopped, and the attacker, took it and fled the scene.

The suspect then continued to the nearby Gitai Junction, where he shot and wounded a 19-year-old soldier standing at a hitchhiking post. According to an army spokesperson the attacker then drove to the nearby Palestinian village of Bruqin, leaving the vehicle near the entrance and fleeing on foot into the village. Israeli security began searching for him.

Medics attempted to resuscitate Keidan, but were forced to declare him dead at the scene. He will be laid to rest on Monday at the Beersheba military cemetery.