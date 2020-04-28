Jerusalem Film Festival, others, to go online in YouTube event

The Jerusalem Film Festival will take part in a 10-day digital film festival screened on YouTube with 20 partners, streaming free to film fans everywhere.

Titled “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” the event will run May 29-June 7, and will be available online on YouTube. The programming will be ad-free, and will include feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions, according to Variety.

The programming will come from 20 top film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, as well as smaller film festivals, such as the Jerusalem Film Festival, according to Variety.

It is being produced and organized by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises.

The Jerusalem Film Festival, hosted by the Jerusalem Cinematheque arthouse theater and normally held during the first weeks of July, is currently considering alternate dates for its annual event, according to a spokesperson for the event.

Each film festival will curate its own programming tracks, and a full schedule of the online festival will be available in the coming weeks.

Viewers will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief, which will benefit the World Health Organization and local organizations of each film festival location.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide,” Jane Rosenthal, head of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, said in a statement. “In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

The 10-day streaming event on Google’s YouTube is not meant as a replacement for the standalone festivals. Various festivals are scrambling to figure out their dates, reported Variety.