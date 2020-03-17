Knesset said weighing virus tests for all MKs after 3 meet man carrying virus

The Knesset was reportedly weighing testing all MKs for coronavirus on Tuesday after three lawmakers attended a conference with a man carrying COVID-19.

Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Blue and White MKs Ram Ben-Barak and Alon Shuster were asked by Knesset security not to attend the 23rd Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday after meeting with Knesset director Albert Saharovich, whose wife was found to have contracted COVID-19.

Saharovich was not at the time known to be a carrier himself, though he was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.

The Blue and White lawmakers stayed away, but Hanegbi entered parliament despite the Knesset order. He wandered around the parliament building and was spotted in the cafeteria meeting with Blue and White MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel. Hanegbi’s office claimed in a statement that the minister received just 10 minutes’ notice before the swearing-in, at which point he was already in the Knesset.

Hanegbi, Ben-Barak and Shuster said in separate statements Tuesday they had been told by health officials they did not need to enter quarantine as they had not come into physical contact with Saharovich.

However, a picture posted to social media showed Hanegbi and Ben Barak sitting on either side of Saharovich during a panel, with Shuster just one seat over.

Channel 12 news reported that the Knesset was now considering emergency measures and possibly testing all MKs for the virus.

Monday’s ceremony saw members of the 23rd Knesset take their oaths in batches of three as a health precaution. There were no additional guests invited to the ceremony and Knesset security was administering fever tests outside the parliament.

Israel has banned all gatherings of over 10 people to stem the outbreak, which has infected over 255 Israelis as of Monday.

Also Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry reported that Israel’s ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff along with diplomat Aharon Sagi had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The two are feeling well and at their homes,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Issacharoff and Sagi were tested after meeting with a member of the Bundestag who later tested positive for the virus.

The embassy has since been shuttered and the diplomatic staff sent to home quarantine, according to the ministry.