Kushners snubbed brother Josh’s wife for 6 years because she wasn’t Jewish

WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner’s family refused to meet the women who would become his brother Josh’s wife for six years because she wasn’t Jewish, according to an explosive book on Jared and Ivanka released Tuesday.

Joshua Kushner and the fashion model Karlie Kloss kept their relationship private when they began dating in 2012. The British-born investigative journalist Vicky Ward wrote that his parents Charlie and Sheryl Kushner disapproved of the courtship.

In her new book, “Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” Ward reports that Joshua once shared this rejection with Gary Cohn, US President Donald Trump’s former chief economic adviser.

“For six years they refused to meet her,” Joshua reportedly told Cohn.

Despite his own marriage in 2009 to Ivanka Trump, who was not born Jewish but converted to marry Jared, the president’s son-in-law was also antithetical to his brother dating Kloss.

“Jared’s mind-set was made quite apparent when, in 2012, Joshua started dating the Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss,” Ward writes in her new book. The Observer editor Aaron Gell reportedly congratulated Jared on his brother’s new love.

He told Ward that Jared replied: “Don’t worry. The family is going to take care of that. We’re not very happy about him dating a shiksa. We’re hoping he’ll move on,” he said, using a derogatory term for non-Jewish women. He also reportedly said, “she’s not that smart.”

Joshua Kushner has made news in recent years making public his opposition to the Trump administration. He participated in the March for Our Lives rally and has said that he’s “a life-long Democrat and did not vote for Donald Trump in November.”

Kloss recently confirmed that she converted to Judaism in order to marry Joshua.

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kloss was responding to a viewer question about whether she converted before her surprise and small Jewish wedding ceremony in October.

“I joined the tribe, mazel,” Kloss said, raising her glass in a toast.

“Nice, you’re a nice Jewish girl!” replied Cohen, who is Jewish.

People magazine had reported after the couple’s engagement in July following a six-year courtship that Kloss had converted in June.

The Kushner’s were also against Jared’s relationship with Ivanka, to the point where the couple broke up until Ivanka agreed to convert.

The president, Ward reports, was uneasy with Ivanka’s decision.

“Trump was said to be discombobulated by the enormity of what his daughter had done,” Ward writes. “Trump, a Presbyterian, who strikes no one as particularly religious, was baffled by his daughter’s conversion. When his future political aide Sam Nunberg later mentioned that he was a member of the synagogue where Ivanka had converted, Trump was displeased. ‘Why should my daughter convert to marry anyone?’

JTA contributed to this report