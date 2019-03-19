Supermodel Karlie Kloss confirms conversion to Judaism to marry Joshua Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss made it official: She converted to Judaism in order to marry Joshua Kushner.

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kloss was responding to a viewer question about whether she converted before her surprise and small Jewish wedding ceremony in October.

“I joined the tribe, mazel,” Kloss said, raising her glass in a toast.

“Nice, you’re a nice Jewish girl!” replied Cohen, who is Jewish.

People magazine had reported after the couple’s engagement in July following a six-year courtship that Kloss had converted in June.

Kloss, the new host of “Project Runway,” isn’t the first to embrace Judaism in order to marry a Kushner. Jared Kushner’s wife and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted before the couple tied the knot in 2009. She studied with New York-based Orthodox Rabbi Haskel Lookstein.