Supermodel Karlie Kloss confirms conversion to Judaism to marry Joshua Kushner
Host of Project Runway says she ‘joined the tribe’ before couple’s surprise and small Jewish wedding in October
Supermodel Karlie Kloss made it official: She converted to Judaism in order to marry Joshua Kushner.
Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kloss was responding to a viewer question about whether she converted before her surprise and small Jewish wedding ceremony in October.
“I joined the tribe, mazel,” Kloss said, raising her glass in a toast.
“Nice, you’re a nice Jewish girl!” replied Cohen, who is Jewish.
People magazine had reported after the couple’s engagement in July following a six-year courtship that Kloss had converted in June.
Kloss, the new host of “Project Runway,” isn’t the first to embrace Judaism in order to marry a Kushner. Jared Kushner’s wife and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted before the couple tied the knot in 2009. She studied with New York-based Orthodox Rabbi Haskel Lookstein.
