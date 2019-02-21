Likud: Gantz and Lapid will usher in ‘leftist’ government ‘backed by Arabs’

The Likud party on Thursday panned the electoral alliance struck between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid — the two main challengers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections — as further proof the former-IDF chief would usher in a “leftist” government.

“Now the choice is clear: Lapid and Gantz’s left-wing government backed by the Arab parties, or a right-wing government headed by Netanyahu,” the party said in a tweet.

The prime minister, who has waged a months-long campaign to portray Gantz as a “weak leftist,” did not officially respond to the merger, but retweeted the Likud’s post.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Earlier on Thursday, Gantz and Lapid announced they were joining forces, forming the first credible alternative to Netanyahu’s decade-long rule.

Recent polls suggest that together, the two could surpass Netanyahu’s ruling Likud to become Israel’s largest faction after the April 9 vote. Under their unity arrangement, the two agreed to rotate as prime minister if they won.

Other parties in Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc also panned the merger, including the newly-formed alliance between the Jewish Home and the far-right Otzma Yehudit faction, who said the Gantz-Lapid ticket justified their own alliance.

“This morning proved that we acted with great responsibility in preserving religious Zionism and the entire right-wing bloc,” the parties said. Otzma and Jewish Home said Israel was facing “serious danger” from a “leftist” government under Gantz coupled with the Trump administration’s peace plan.

Netanyahu brokered the unity pact between Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit on Wednesday, in a bid to boost the number of seats held by right-wing parties after the April 9 elections, with an eye on his next coalition government should he win as expected.

The agreement, that raises the profile and potentially grants Knesset seats to Otzma Yehidit, prompted accusations from critics who said Netanyahu was pandering to extremists.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party said the merger between centrists Gantz and Lapid was “dangerous for Judaism,” and underscored support for Netanyahu.

“Gantz, who supports civil marriage and public transportation on Shabbat, is a friend of Lapid, whose hatred of Judaism is his profession,” the party said in a statement.

The Labor party meanwhile stuck an optimistic tone about the Lapid-Gantz merger, saying the alliance could defeat Netanyahu in April, even with the additional seats gained from the Jewish Home-Otzma alliance.

“The merger increases the chances of creating a bloc to stop Netanyahu and his Kahanist support,” Labor’s Itzik Shmuli said on Twitter. He underscored the need for a “large and strong Labor party that will be able to help navigate the ideological supermarket need to maximize the chances for a revolution.”

Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg congratulated Gantz and Lapid for offering a “centrist alternative to a Kahanist Likud government.”

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak also congratulated the two who “overcame the obstacles, showed national responsibility and joined forces to facilitate a revolution.”

“The choice is between a corrupt government ruled by Kahanists and racists or a government that can bring us back to a strong Israel that is loyal to its constitution,” he tweeted.

After all night talks talks, Gantz and Lapid announced before dawn Thursday morning they would present a joint list for the upcoming elections that “will constitute the new Israeli ruling party.” In a joint statement, the two said they were “motivated by national responsibility.”

“The party will put forward a new leadership team which will guarantee the security of Israel and will reunite the divided elements of Israeli society,” Gantz and Lapid said.

The announcement also said that popular former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi had agreed to join the united list in the wake of the merger, further adding to their broad centrist appeal.

The leaders were to make a joint announcement later on Thursday. No further details were released, including the name of the new union.

Gantz heads his recently launched centrist Israel Resilience party, while Lapid leads Yesh Atid, which currently has 11 Knesset seats.

Opinion polls have shown the two as the main challengers to Netanyahu, who has been expected to win despite corruption investigations into his affairs. Polls conducted earlier this week indicated that Gantz and Lapid could overtake Netanyahu as the largest voting bloc in the Knesset.