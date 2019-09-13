LISTEN: ‘People of the Pod’ takes on Israeli elections 2019, part deux

Just before Israelis take to the polls on Tuesday, People of the Pod, a podcast produced in partnership between the American Jewish Committee and The Times of Israel, gets the lay of the land in a lightning round of questions and answers with movers and shakers from the Left, Right and Center.

In our weekly podcast, we’ll take you beyond the headlines and analyze global affairs through a Jewish lens. The podcast will examine political events, the people driving them, and what it all means for the Jewish people and Israel.

This unprecedented second national election in a single year has left many inside and outside of Israel perplexed. The Times of Israel’s political correspondent Raoul Wootliff explains how we got here, and several projections for this election’s outcome.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But first, to get a sense of what Israelis across the political spectrum are thinking as they cast their ballots, we sit down with three public figures, each of whom represents the Israeli Left, Right, and Center.

Joining NY-based host Seffi Kogen via telephone are Oded Revivi, Mayor of Efrat; Yossi Klein Halevi, author and Senior Fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute; and Ksenia Svetlova, former member of Knesset for the Zionist Union Party.

We hear from the three political thinkers as they are asked the same three questions: What should an Israeli voter have foremost on his mind when casting his ballot? If you were speaking to an American audience, how would you frame this election and the degree to which the candidates are relating to Israel-Diaspora relations? And what is your reaction to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement of being ready to annex the Jordan Valley immediately following the election?

If you like what you hear, subscribe, rate it and spread the word. Subscribe on iTunes or Google Play, or follow on Soundcloud.