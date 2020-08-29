1,337 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths recorded over Shabbat

New Health Ministry figures show 1,337 new coronavirus cases were recorded over Shabbat, raising the number of cases since the pandemic began to 113,337.

The ministry reports 12 more deaths, bringing the national toll to 906.

Of the 20,331 active cases, there are 438 people in serious condition, with 116 on ventilators. Another 191 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.

The ministry says 23,263 tests were performed yesterday.