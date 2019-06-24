4 fires sparked in south, apparently from incendiary balloons from Gaza

At least four blazes have been sparked in southern Israel apparently by balloon-borne incendiary devices launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the local fire department.

Two fires, one of them large, were sparked in the Sha’ar Hanegev region northeast of the Strip; one fire occurred in the Sdot Negev region, east of Gaza; and the fourth was located in the Eshkol region southeast of the Palestinian enclave.

One fire is still burning in the Sha’ar Hanegev region. The other three have been brought under control, the fire department says.

Investigators are looking to determine the cause of the fires, but they are suspected to have been started by balloons from Gaza.

