43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours; death toll at 238
The Health Ministry reports 43 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in Israel to 16,314.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 238, the same as last night and up one from yesterday morning.
The ministry says 90 people are in serious condition, 70 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 55 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
There are 5,549 Israelis currently sick with the virus, while 10,527 have recovered.
According to the ministry, 7,741 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.
Settler leaders welcome Friedman’s annexation comments, but divided on Trump plan
Settler leaders welcome US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s remarks that the United States will recognize Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank as part of Trump administration’s peace plan.
However, they’re divided on the merits of the plan, which the US has said Israel must accept in its entirety to move forward with annexation.
Oded Revivi, mayor of the Efrat settlement, points to Chaim Weizmann’s backing of the decisions at the San Remo conference 100 years ago “even though the entire Zionist dream wasn’t realized” and David Ben-Gurion’s acceptance of the UN partition plan in 1947 despite reservations about the proposed borders of a Jewish state.
“The same courage is now required from the right-wing and settlement leadership to say yes despite the conditions and the challenges,” he says in a statement.
Har Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochai Damri praises Friedman while saying the Trump plan has “red lines” he opposes, such as the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“This an unethical, immoral step and from past experience is also a clear danger to residents of the country,” he says.
Beit El Mayor Shai Alon calls on the government “to stop stuttering” and move forward with annexation.
Justice minister appeals against Supreme Court justice’s refusal to recuse himself from hearing
Justice Minister Amir Ohana files an appeal with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut against Justice Meni Mazuz’s refusal to recuse himself from hearings on the extension of the acting state prosecutor’s tenure.
Ohana says Mazuz should not take part in any hearings concerning the authority of the justice minister versus that of the attorney general, based on comments the justice had made in the past, and that not barring him from doing so would inflict “significant damage on the integrity of the judicial process.”
Mazuz, a former attorney general, last week issued an injunction on extending the term of Dan Eldad as acting state prosecutor, which has now expired.
Ohana has feuded with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over Eldad’s appointment and his authority as an acting justice minister to appoint senior officials.
3 Iranian guards reported killed in clash near Iraq border
TEHRAN, Iran — Three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed yesterday in a clash with a “counter-revolutionary” group in the western province of Kurdistan, ISNA news agency reports.
“Colonel Shakiba Salimi and two other brave fighters of Islam, Jafar Nezampour and Majid Shokri, were martyred after fighting and killing a number of counter-revolutionary elements,” ISNA quotes a Guards statement as saying.
The clash occurred near the town of Divandareh, the statement adds, without naming the group.
For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan to stage attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.
Iranian state television says the funeral of those killed is to be held this morning while observing health protocols and social distancing measures imposed during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Yamina minister says he’d oppose prisoner swap with Hamas
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich says he would oppose a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.
“If there’s a deal like this I’ll oppose it with all my might,” he tells the Ynet news site.
Smotrich, a member of the national-religious Yamina party, says Prime Minister Netanyahu refused his request for the security cabinet to discuss a potential swap deal.
“I’m troubled,” he says. “The release of terrorists is a red line that can’t be crossed.”
30-year-old Jerusalem woman killed in apartment fire
A 30-year-old woman is killed in an apartment fire in Jerusalem‘s Malha neighborhood.
Rescue workers do not find anyone else trapped in the apartment building.
Separately, a 35-year-old woman is seriously injured in a fire in an apartment in the southern city of Beersheba.
She is taken by paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Soroka Medical Center.
Ex-Mossad official sees ‘real possibility’ for prisoner swap between Israel, Hamas
A former Mossad official who was involved in the 2011 Shalit deal expresses optimism about the possibility of a prisoner swap between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group.
“It seems there is a real possibility at the moment for a deal between Hamas and Israel for the release of the captives and the missing,” David Meidan tells German weekly Die Ziet. “The gaps aren’t so great.”
According to the Die Ziet report, a top Swiss diplomat, two senior German intelligence officials and an Egyptian general are serving as mediators between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who both crossed into Gaza on their own accord. It is also holding the remains of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in the 2014 Gaza war.
Top health official says Israel preparing to conduct 100,000 serological tests
The director-general of the Health Ministry says Israel is preparing for serological tests on 100,000 Israelis to see how widespread the coronavirus is in the country ahead of a possible second wave.
“This is the most important mission: Get ready for the next wave, especially a wave during wintertime,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells The New York Times. “Luckily, the COVID-19 caught us post-influenza season. But we can’t assume that there’s not going to be a next wave or that it will be during summertime.”
He says that if only a small percentage of Israelis have been exposed to COVID-19, Israel’s health system could struggle mightily to deal with a fresh outbreak of the virus.
American envoy says US could recognize annexation in West Bank in coming weeks
David Friedman, the American ambassador to Israel, says the United States could recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank in the coming weeks if the Jewish state declares it is annexing these areas.
“When the mapping process is over, when the Israeli government agrees to freeze building in the same parts of Area C that aren’t designated for the application of sovereignty and when the prime minister agrees to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of the Trump plan — and he already agreed to this on the first day — we’ll recognize Israel’s sovereignty in areas that according to the plan will be a part of it,” he tells the Israel Hayom newspaper in remarks published in Hebrew.
He stresses that is up to Israel to decide whether it wants to move forward with annexing these areas, but if it does the US will recognize the move, and says Israelis of all stripes have told him how much they like US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
Under the coalition deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the Blue and White party, the next government can begin passing legislation to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements after July 1, though the prospective government has yet to be formed.
Chinese students in virus epicenter return to school
BEIJING — Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicenter of Wuhan file back to class today, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.
Senior school students in 121 institutions are back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city — the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic — shut down in January.
Teenagers sit at individual desks spaced a meter apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning.
Today’s back-to-school is the latest step in a gradual normalizing of life in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged late last year before spreading around the world.
China’s major cities are gradually returning to normal after imposing strict travel restrictions and closing huge swaths of the economy to control the spread of the virus.
In recent months infections nationwide have dwindled, and there have been no new cases reported in Hubei province for over a month.
