43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours; death toll at 238

The Health Ministry reports 43 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in Israel to 16,314.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 238, the same as last night and up one from yesterday morning.

The ministry says 90 people are in serious condition, 70 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 55 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

There are 5,549 Israelis currently sick with the virus, while 10,527 have recovered.

According to the ministry, 7,741 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.