70-year-old man killed in Jerusalem apartment fire

Iraqi officials say six protesters have been killed amid ongoing violence with security forces firing live rounds and tear gas in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

Security and hospital officials say two protesters were killed when security forces fired live rounds to disperse them from Baghdad’s historic Rasheed Street.

Officials said one protester also died in Karbala on Wednesday afternoon, raising the death toll in clashes in the province to four in the past 24 hours.

The officials requested anonymity in line with regulations.

Protesters also burned tires near Ahrar bridge, blocking security forces from accessing it. Demonstrators are occupying part of three strategic bridges – Ahrar, Jumhuriya and Sinak – in a standoff with security forces.

At least 350 protesters have died and thousands wounded in mass demonstrations since Oct. 1.

— AP