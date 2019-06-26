Abbas adviser welcomes opening of Omani mission in Ramallah

The primary suspect in the 2015 Duma terror attack that killed three members of a Palestinian family waives his right to testify in court, saying in a statement read by his attorney that he would not cooperate with the “injustice” of the proceedings.

“This is an expression of the sense of injustice done to him in the pre-trial hearing during which the court rejected only some of his confessions,” Amiram Ben-Uliel’s lawyer Yitzhak Bam says, referring to the Lod District Court’s ruling last July in which a number of confessions given by his client were quashed as they were extracted by Shin Bet security service investigators using enhanced interrogation methods.

However, the court ruled then that the remaining admissions of guilt, which were not given under duress, could be used in the case against him, even though they came after he was tortured.

— Jacob Magid