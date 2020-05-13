Agriculture Ministry reports countrywide pepper shortage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his Jerusalem residence to discuss bilateral cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian aggression and the Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

During joint remarks before their meeting, Netanyahu says the first issue on the agenda is the global fight against disease. “The second thing is, there is something else plaguing our region — unremitting Iranian aggression and terror.”

He thanks US President Donald Trump for his vigorous stance against the Islamic Republic.

Thirdly, Netanyahu refers to his plan to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements across the West Bank.

“Now we’re about to form a national unity government, tomorrow. This is an opportunity to promote peace and security based on the understanding that I reached with President Trump in my last visit to Washington in January,” Netanyahu says.

“These are all tremendous challenges and opportunities, we can do them because we have such a powerful bond that makes the alliance between Israel and US stand out, certainly for us, but for many for other countries looking around.”

— Raphael Ahren and Jacob Magid