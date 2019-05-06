Ashkelon municipality says sappers to carry out controlled detonation of rocket

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a security discussion with military staff in Beersheba and tells reporters that “we have changed the rules of the game, and Hamas knows that very well.”

“In the last two days we renewed the policy of assassinating senior terror officials, killed dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and destroyed terror towers,” Netanyahu says, after facing extensive criticism from right and left for accepting a ceasefire following a two-day flareup in Gaza.

“However, this isn’t the end of the battle, and therefore I ordered [the army] to prepare for what comes next and leave armored and artillery forces around the Gaza Strip,” he adds.

“I want to praise the residents of the south for their steadfast stance, and IDF soldiers and commanders for their firm actions.”

Earlier, Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, visited several wounded soldiers in Beersheba’s Soroka hospital.