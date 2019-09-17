At least 50,000 visit national parks

The Central Elections Committee reports several additional incidents at polling stations.

In Yarka, voting was briefly suspended when the station’s head noticed ballot envelopes had disappeared. The regional elections chief, who is always a serving judge, arrived at the scene to investigate. Police have also been called in.

In Beit Shemesh, a voter arrived at the poll to discover she’d already voted. She filed a police complaint.

There were also several attempts by party observers at polling stations to film the procedures. “Police have dealt with all cases,” the elections committee’s Orly Adas says.

Separately, Channel 13 reports that all the staff at a polling station in Fureidis have been replaced by the Central Elections Committee amid concern that fictitious vote tallies were being reported.