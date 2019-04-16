At Likud victory event, Netanyahu slams media, says will work for all citizens

At a Likud event celebrating the party’s victory in last week’s elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to “work for all of you and for all Israeli citizens.”

“I want all parts of Israeli society, Jews and non-Jews alike, to be part of the huge success story called the State of Israel,” he says alongside his wife Sara in front of thousands of supporters.

Netanyahu says he has received “many” congratulations from Arab leaders, though doesn’t provide any details.

He also lashes out at Channel 12 analyst Amnon Abramovich, who on Friday joked that if Netanyahu makes Union of Right-Wing Parties MK Bezalel Smotrich justice minister, it would add a year to his sentence in the corruption cases against him, which prosecutors announced indictments, pending a hearing.

“We will safeguard democracy,” Netanyahu says. “I have to say that, because some haven’t understood the consequence of democracy. Over the weekend I watched TV and thought I was mishearing. Scholarly analysts were sitting in the studios and making explicit threats against me, that I will pay a personal price.

“I’m not afraid of threats and not deterred from the media.”