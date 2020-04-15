Bennett to call for ‘almost entire’ economy to be re-opened – Report

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will call tomorrow for almost the entire economy in the industrial, trade and services sectors to be re-opened from the beginning of next week, Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, while Bennett wants to maintain local closures of virus hotspots, to maintain social distancing measures, and to take steps to safeguard the safety of the elderly and residents of senior living facilities, the Health Ministry is opposed to easing of current restrictions.

Channel 12 notes that Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says in an interview this evening that “the pandemic is still here and it is contagious.”